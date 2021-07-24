Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.16% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $38,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth $191,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.79. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.35 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

