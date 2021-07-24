Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.66% of JetBlue Airways worth $42,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.5% in the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 297,093 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 935.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 675,656 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

