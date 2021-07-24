Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $62.99 Million in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,029,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTM opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

