AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. AXT reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $9.82 on Monday. AXT has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $415.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

