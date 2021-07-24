Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 2,820,600 Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,820,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TUYA opened at $19.81 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TUYA. Bank of America raised shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

