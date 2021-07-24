Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,127 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of Ecolab worth $84,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $217.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

