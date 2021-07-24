Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 688,961 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 69.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688,961 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $98,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.11.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

