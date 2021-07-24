Homrich & Berg Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,767,000 after purchasing an additional 430,470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,884 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.42 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07.

