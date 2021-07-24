6elm Capital LP Makes New Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

6elm Capital LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 411,344 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,126,000. TripAdvisor accounts for approximately 12.5% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 6elm Capital LP owned about 0.30% of TripAdvisor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $267,786,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 188.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,722 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 127.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 986,999 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,091,000 after buying an additional 553,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,219. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.