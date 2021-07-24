Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 21,510 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 4.0% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,849. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.26.

