Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,088,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,946,228. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.