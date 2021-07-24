Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $847,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.72.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,849. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.