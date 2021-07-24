Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,867 shares of company stock worth $9,875,830. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $7.01 on Friday, hitting $208.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,789,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,938. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

