Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of ALS traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,237. The stock has a market cap of C$676.11 million and a PE ratio of -56.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.26. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.63 and a 1-year high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

