Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $107.97 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 27,777.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 1.01% of Dropbox worth $107,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dropbox by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,297 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.