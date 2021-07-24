Brokerages Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $175.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 531.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,954. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

