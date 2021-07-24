Prosper Trading Up 17.8% This Week (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $696,521.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00043520 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002356 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013242 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

