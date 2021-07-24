NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE NEE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,529,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $151.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.