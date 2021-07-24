10,000 Shares in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) Acquired by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter worth approximately $60,240,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $40,160,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $39,156,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $38,459,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at $29,326,000.

Shares of RTPYU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

