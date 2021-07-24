Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $1,338,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $2,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $2,296,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $292,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBCP opened at $9.78 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

