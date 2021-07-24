10,000 Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Acquired by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRPMU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

BRPMU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

