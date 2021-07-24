TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. decreased its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,343 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.05% of Vector Acquisition worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition by 931.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VACQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.