TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. decreased its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,343 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.05% of Vector Acquisition worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vector Acquisition by 931.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VACQ opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

