WOM Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $117,078.00 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $117,078.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.18 or 0.00851037 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

