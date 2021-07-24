TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $393,000 in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Switchback II during the 1st quarter worth about $5,917,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Switchback II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Switchback II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Switchback II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Switchback II in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWBK opened at $9.88 on Friday. Switchback II Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

