TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

OTCMKTS:DCRNU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

