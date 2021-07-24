TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $664,000 in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.75% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSAA opened at $9.66 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

