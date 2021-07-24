TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $497,000 Investment in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

CENHU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

