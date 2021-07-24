TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.41% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

