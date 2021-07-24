100,000 Shares in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Sports Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,601,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,215,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,710,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,676,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,072,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.68 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.