29,128 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.03.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

