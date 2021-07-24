TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys New Stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VII. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $102,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VII opened at $9.70 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

