NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New $885,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.