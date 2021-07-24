Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after buying an additional 109,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

