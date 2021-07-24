Homrich & Berg Purchases 157 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after acquiring an additional 340,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.54 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.