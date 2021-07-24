Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $162.87

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.87.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $142.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at $458,456,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.