Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $402.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $349.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $405.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.93.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

