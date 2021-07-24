NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,997 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,745,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.