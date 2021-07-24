Utah Retirement Systems Sells 6,400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corning were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after purchasing an additional 574,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after purchasing an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,667,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $41.22 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 307,256 shares valued at $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.