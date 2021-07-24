Utah Retirement Systems Sells 7,100 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in eBay were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of eBay by 42.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

