Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $15.65 Million Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 428.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 199,395 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after purchasing an additional 285,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,073 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VOYA opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.