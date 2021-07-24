Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 75,028 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 75,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in STERIS by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,190,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $212.47 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.12.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

