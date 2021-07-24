Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPOT opened at $243.64 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

