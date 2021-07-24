Lpwm LLC Purchases 425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 885,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

