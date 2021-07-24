Atreides Management LP Sells 214,612 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atreides Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 38.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,612 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $31,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

ATVI stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 3,889,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,034. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.