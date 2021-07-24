Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $53.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.65. 10,787,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,903. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,775 shares of company stock worth $131,243,151 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.80.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

