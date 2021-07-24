NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $76.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.74. POSCO has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

