NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 87.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,592 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

