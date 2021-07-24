United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,548 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.78% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 18,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000.

Shares of USL opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.28.

