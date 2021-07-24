Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $95.57 million and $7.12 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

